Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 959 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $51,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 995,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.