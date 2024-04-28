Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 135.6% in April

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.0 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Billerud AB (publ) stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.