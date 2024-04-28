Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 135.6% in April

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.0 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Billerud AB (publ) stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Billerud AB (publ)
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.