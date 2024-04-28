Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $520.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $545.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $482.31.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $477.11 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $264.88 and a 52-week high of $501.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.39 and a 200-day moving average of $435.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.49%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

