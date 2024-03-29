Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 435,627 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,503,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $9,642,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after buying an additional 50,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 195.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.60. The stock had a trading volume of 77,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,347. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $243.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.