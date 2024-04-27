KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $8,530,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.