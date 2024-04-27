Needham & Company LLC Raises OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Price Target to $4.25

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.60 to $4.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

Shares of OCX opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

