iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $20,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.