Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.70.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $131.45 on Friday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,578,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock valued at $97,728,997 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 239.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.9% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 54.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

