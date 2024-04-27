Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMB. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 302,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

