ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the February 29th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ViaDerma Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ViaDerma stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. 900,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01. ViaDerma has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.03.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

