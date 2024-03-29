First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 29,881 shares.The stock last traded at $98.21 and had previously closed at $97.87.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.