First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 29,881 shares.The stock last traded at $98.21 and had previously closed at $97.87.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.