Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 267.3% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vinci Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 94,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,067. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Vinci
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.