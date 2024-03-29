Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 267.3% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 94,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,067. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

