Analysts Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $103.20

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE:OXM opened at $112.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,439,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

