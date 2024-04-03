CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 718,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,522. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $79.55.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
