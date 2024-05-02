ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVBP)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ArriVent BioPharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ArriVent BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ArriVent BioPharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

