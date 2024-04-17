Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

