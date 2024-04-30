iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after purchasing an additional 872,492 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 739,836 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 691,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. 6,000,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,686,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

