Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,247. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

