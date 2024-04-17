Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,311. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

