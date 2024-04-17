Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $300.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Williams-Sonoma traded as low as $279.18 and last traded at $282.55. 1,231,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 849,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.53.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.06.

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.9% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

