Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 25,736 shares.The stock last traded at $10.89 and had previously closed at $11.09.

Critical Metals Trading Up 3.0 %

Critical Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.