Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 350,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5,532.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,659. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

