FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.82. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 373,315 shares traded.
FinVolution Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $454.03 million during the quarter.
FinVolution Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
