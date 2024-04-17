Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after buying an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

