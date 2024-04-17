Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

