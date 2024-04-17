HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, hitting $633.85. 364,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,674. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $624.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $399.48 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,862 shares of company stock worth $8,604,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

