iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $504.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.56 and a 200 day moving average of $477.80. The stock has a market cap of $432.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

