Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Metals Acquisition
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Stock Performance
MTAL opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.
About Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metals Acquisition
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.