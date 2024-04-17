iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Cut by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM opened at $181.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

