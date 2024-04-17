JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.44. 806,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,608,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
