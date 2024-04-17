The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1113 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
The Weir Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.
The Weir Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.