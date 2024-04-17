NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lifted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 10,184.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in NIKE by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,388,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,572. The firm has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.