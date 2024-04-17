Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

