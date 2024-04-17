Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $682,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. 4,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,228. The company has a market cap of $519.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.