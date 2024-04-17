Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $84.65 million and $9.70 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,045,821,848 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

