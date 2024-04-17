Metahero Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $37.82 million and $1.35 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

