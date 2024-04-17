Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 217,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,419,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 13.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sabre by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sabre by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

