Evercore ISI Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $330.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICLR. TD Cowen upped their price target on ICON Public from $343.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ICON Public from $362.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $304.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.75. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $181.92 and a 12-month high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 22.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.6% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

