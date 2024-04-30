Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

