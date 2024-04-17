Signet Financial Management LLC Has $507,000 Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 761,512 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JCPB opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

