Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Tufton Oceanic Assets’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance
SHIP stock opened at GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.41. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.18 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.03.
About Tufton Oceanic Assets
