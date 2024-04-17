Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

