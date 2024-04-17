TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.35. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,877,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 521,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,173,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.