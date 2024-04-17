IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.56. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$5.38.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

