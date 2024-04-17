Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $235.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

