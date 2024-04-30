The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,608. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $206.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

