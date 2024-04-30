The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 66.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.68. 1,858,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,637,608. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.