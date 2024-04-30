Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Reduced by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 838,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 644,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 220,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 575,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 119,397 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,668. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

