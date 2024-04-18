CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
