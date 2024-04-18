CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

