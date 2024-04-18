ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for ASP Isotopes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASP Isotopes’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ASP Isotopes has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

In other news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan acquired 15,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $36,650.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,079.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

